© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

Latest release of Epstein files puts spotlight on prominent names

NPR | By Scott Neuman,
Leila Fadel
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:48 AM EST

The Justice Department's latest release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein files has led to new scrutiny of powerful people in convicted sex offender's orbit.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.