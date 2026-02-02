© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

CT launches legal abortion hotline billboards

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
CT Attorney General William Tong
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Connecticut to put up billboards advertising free legal abortion hotline

Connecticut is launching an online and billboard campaign to promote its free abortion legal hotline.

Connecticut putting up billboards to advertise abortion hotline
https://ct-n.com/
Connecticut putting up billboards to advertise abortion hotline

Connecticut and Massachusetts set up the Abortion Legal Hotline in response to President Donald Trump’s election in 2024.

“Over the next several weeks, you’ll see billboards across Hartford and New Haven spreading the word about this free and confidential resource,” Liz Gustafson said, the state director of the Reproductive Equity Now Foundation that’s partnered with the states on the hotline.

“You’ll see it online and in our communities and in the spaces where people already live their lives,” Gustafson said.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the campaign is needed to counter misinformation that’s readily available online about abortion.

“Abortion is safe, legal and accessible here in Connecticut, and that’s the way it's going to stay,” Tong said.

“Whenever civil liberties are under attack, it is important for lawyers to step up and to fulfill their obligations and their duty to help people understand what their rights are,” said Christopher Mattie, one of the pro-bono attorneys who provide free legal advice to abortion patients and providers through the hotline.

Providers say more than 250 individuals have been assisted since the hotline was established in November 2024.

More information is available at reproequitynow.org/hotline.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.