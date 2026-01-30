© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

DOJ says it has met legal obligations with latest Epstein files release

By Ryan Lucas
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:02 PM EST

The Justice Department says it has released more than 3 million pages of materials tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to comply with the law.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.