How to cultivate a reading habit

Did you resolve to read more books this year and need a little help getting that going?

Host Scott Tong gets some tips from “The Stacks” podcast creator and host Traci Thomas.

Traci’s tips for building better reading habits

Set a daily reading goal: pages or minutes

Track your reading

Get rid of your phone

Read with pop culture (i.e., if there is an adaptation or event tied to a book)

Get social (join a book club, talk books on social media, get on Storygraph or Goodreads)

Set goals (these can range from page number goals to types of books to something more esoteric)

Put down books you don’t like

Attend a book event

Chat with booksellers and librarians

Share your goals and aspirations with people to hold you accountable and get book recs from

Audiobook suggestions:

If you’re new to audiobooks, start with a celebrity memoir or a memoir read by the author.

If the pace is too slow, speed up the audiobook: Scott listens at 1.3, Traci at 1.5, but will go up to 2.0 if she needs to.

If you’re having trouble focusing, get both the audiobook and the physical book and read along with the narration.

Book suggestions:

