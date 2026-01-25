FAA: 7 dead, one survivor in private aircraft crash at Bangor airport

This story will be updated.

Bangor International Airport officials are releasing few details about a plane crash that killed seven people on Sunday night.

Federal investigators are en route to the airport.

The private plane was carrying seven passengers and one pilot when it attempted to takeoff at 7:45 p.m. An incident report from the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane “crashed under unknown circumstance on departure, came to rest inverted and caught on fire."

The incident report says seven passengers on the private plane were killed and the pilot of the twin-engine Bombardier aircraft was seriously injured.

Airport director Jose Saavedra told reporters Monday morning that first responders were on scene within a minute. He said the wrecked plane will remain on site until federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive later on Monday. But Saavedra declined to provide additional details until those investigators take over.

Kevin Miller / Maine Public Bangor International Airport director Jose Saavedra at a press conference on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

"We are awaiting for guidance and support from our federal partners before we can make any additional statements to not interfere with their investigations. As the are the leaders of what the next steps look like," he said.

Saavedra said snow and de-icing operations were in progress at the time of the crash.

“The airport remained open and we had planes landing and departing around that time and we had crews on site responding to the, to the ongoing storm we had at that time,” he said.

Bangor airport is expected to remain closed until Tuesday.