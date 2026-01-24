© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Hundreds gather in Lewiston for 'Ice Them Out" rally

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 24, 2026 at 6:43 PM EST
Hundreds gather inside the Agora Events Center in Lewiston to protest ICE
1 of 6  — DSC00578.JPG
Hundreds gather inside the Agora Events Center in Lewiston to protest ICE. The event was moved inside due to cold temperatures.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
A woman holds a sign for her husband in protest of ICE in Lewiston. Jan. 24, 2026.
2 of 6  — IMG_0959.jpg
A woman holds a sign for her husband in protest of ICE in Lewiston. Jan. 24, 2026.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Protesters hold signs in support of Maine immigrants in Lewiston on Jan. 24, 2026.
3 of 6  — DSC00570.JPG
Protesters hold signs in support of Maine immigrants in Lewiston on Jan. 24, 2026.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Despite freezing temperatures, hundreds gathered outside the Agora
4 of 6  — IMG_0971 (1).jpg
Despite freezing temperatures, hundreds gathered outside the Agora Events Center in Lewiston to protest ICE. Jan. 24, 2026.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Protesters bundled up to gather outside the Agora Events Center. The space was filled to capacity, leaving many to rally outdoors.
5 of 6  — IMG_0962.jpg
Protesters bundled up to gather outside the Agora Events Center. The space was filled to capacity, leaving many to rally outdoors.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Many politicians spoke at the event, including U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner.
6 of 6  — DSC00601 (1).JPG
Many politicians spoke at the event, including U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public

Frigid temperatures didn't stop hundreds of people from turning out for an "Ice Them Out" rally in Lewiston Saturday. Local leaders, activists, and state officials denounced aggressive and lawless tactics by ICE agents and urged people to take action to protect democracy.

The bitter cold forced organizers to move the rally indoors to the Agora Events Center which quickly reached capacity, and an overflow crowd filled the street outside for the roughly two hour rally.

Eighteen speakers gave impassioned speeches against the cruelty being directed at Maine's immigrant communities.

Former Lewiston city councilor Safiya Khalid shared messages she's received from fellow immigrants who are terrified to go to work, the grocery store, and send children to school. She said instilling fear in entire communities is not law and order, it's state power used as intimidation.

Safiya Khalid, the event organizer speaks to the crowd in Lewiston on Jan. 24, 2026.
Tulley Hescock
/
Maine Public
Safiya Khalid, the event organizer speaks to the crowd in Lewiston on Jan. 24, 2026.

"We are here because dignity is non-negotiable," she said. "We are here because if democracy means anything, it means the rule of law applies to everyone and the Constitution protects each and every one of us."

Human rights activist Faisal Khan warned attendees that fascism grows incrementally, fed by fear and protected by silence.

"So my message to Maine and America- wake up now! This moment calls for courage, not comfort!"

Faisal Khan speaks to the crowd of ICE protesters at the Agora Events Center in Lewiston on Jan. 24, 2026.
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
Faisal Khan speaks to the crowd of ICE protesters at the Agora Events Center in Lewiston on Jan. 24, 2026.

Khan said courage breeds courage, and he urged Americans to fight for democracy and their immigrant neighbors. He also called on Governor Mills to declare a state of emergency and activate the National Guard to protect Mainers.

This story will be updated
New England News Collaborative
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight
