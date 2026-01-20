Connecticut prisons in 'sustained institutional failure,' watchdog report finds

Systemic problems with medical care, frequent lockdowns and unsanitary conditions jeopardize the well-being of people in Connecticut prisons, according to a new report.

Correction Ombuds DeVaughn Ward on Tuesday released a detailed account of conditions inside state correctional facilities.

The 57-page document describes routine staffing shortages, poor sanitation and inconsistent access to health care, nutrition, legal services and communication.

Courtesy Office of Correction Ombudsman Mold present on a shower ventilation unit at Hartford Correctional Center.

Ward, who serves as an independent watchdog for the corrections system, wrote that state prisons now operate in a state of "sustained institutional failure."

"I did not make that finding lightly," he said in an interview Tuesday.

"When you look at any of the metrics that you would judge a functional correctional system on, I could not think of one that ... the state of Connecticut was meeting to standard," he said.

In a statement, the Department of Correction (DOC) said it strongly objects to Ward's findings. While there is room for improvement, the report draws wide-ranging inferences from singular occurrences, and contains unsupported allegations that "appear to serve only to foster an extremely negative perception of the agency," the department said.

DOC plans to submit a detailed response to the report by Feb. 20.

'Basic standards of sanitation'

Among its significant findings, the report describes unsanitary housing conditions across a range of facilities, including mold on showers, mice in food preparation areas and a lack of toilet paper and hygiene supplies.

Ward wrote that he personally observed black mold during visits to MacDougall–Walker Correctional Institution, and saw vents heavily coated in gray mold at Hartford Correctional Center.

A photo included in the report shows a bathroom with black and white mold spots spread across the ceiling. Another shows a dead mouse lying on the floor of the dining area at Osborn Correctional Institution.

Courtesy Office of Correction Ombudsman Mouse observed in the dining area at Osborn Correctional Institution.

"Prolonged lack of access to showers, inadequate hygiene supplies, soiled bedding, rodent infestations, and poor ventilation—especially during periods of extreme heat—pose significant health risks and undermine basic standards of sanitation, dignity, and humane treatment," the report reads.

Delayed diagnosis and treatment

Ward, an attorney who previously represented incarcerated people who were denied adequate medical care, also described ongoing health care challenges, including delays in diagnosis and treatment.

The report notes that DOC missed an Oct. 1, 2025 deadline to develop a comprehensive health care services plan, which is still pending.

The report also includes numerous anecdotes from incarcerated people who described not receiving timely or adequate treatment.

Courtesy Office of Correction Ombudsman Dental treatment rooms at York Correctional Institution and Cheshire Correctional Institution.

In one example, Ward wrote his office received a complaint in October from the family of a person incarcerated at York Correctional Institution who experienced delayed treatment for a known ear condition, despite recognizing the signs of a recurrence. A specialist at UConn Health later determined earlier intervention could have prevented additional surgery, according to the report.

DOC's Health Services Unit doesn't maintain a centralized system for tracking sick-call wait times, or wait times for outpatient or specialty medical services, which limits DOC's ability to monitor delays and identify backlogs, according to the report.

"Delayed diagnosis and treatment may increase long-term medical costs borne by the State and increase exposure to grievances and litigation," the report said.

Lockdowns and staffing shortages

Staffing shortages are a significant and recurring problem, according to the report, which indicates that facilities are frequently placed in modified or full lockdowns because there aren't enough staff on duty.

The frequency of lockdowns results in family members missing visitation, and lack of access to core activities, such as bathing, recreation, educational programming and medical care, the report said.

"These conditions affected not only incarcerated individuals but also staff, who were required to work extended hours under increasingly strained conditions," it said.

Rudy Demiraj, a service representative of AFSCME Council 4, one of the largest unions representing DOC employees, agreed staffing is a significant concern.

Council 4 represents approximately 4,000 DOC workers, including correction and parole officers.

Demiraj, a retired correction officer, said the union has long advocated for the department to address staff recruitment and retention. Officers are sometimes required to work back-to-back shifts when not enough staff are available, Demiraj said.

"It's a difficult environment to work in for eight hours, and it becomes an even more difficult environment to work in for 16 hours," he said.

Governor: 'DOC must do better'

In a written statement, Gov. Ned Lamont's administration highlighted recent progress at DOC, but acknowledged the need for improvement.

The department has strengthened oversight of administrative leave, improved compliance with rules for training and documentation, and done better with asset management and medication administration, according to Rob Blanchard, a spokesperson for Lamont.

Nevertheless, "repeated findings across multiple audits show this is about whether our systems are built to succeed," Blanchard said.

He added the problems highlighted in the report are systemic rather than the fault of an individual.

The governor's administration will continue working to strengthen internal controls, clarify accountability, modernize systems and ensure clear performance metrics, he said.

"For the safety of our correctional officers, those in our custody, and Connecticut taxpayers, DOC must do better," he said.