Western Mass. Quabbin towns want more compensation from Boston water users

A group of residents representing western Massachusetts towns that surround the Quabbin Reservoir are calling for better financial compensation from Boston communities — and a bigger role in making decisions related to the water resource.

The Quabbin Reservoir supplies drinking water for nearly 3 million people in eastern Massachusetts, yet towns surrounding the reservoir don't use it.

The communities are calling on lawmakers and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) for an "equitable partnership."

In an open letter, residents said the continued absence of regional equity when it comes to the stewardship of the watershed is concerning.

Through legislation they are calling for "necessary action to ensure that the Quabbin remains a pristine water source for the state while not having a negative impact upon the very communities upon which it relies."

Pelham, Mass., Select Board member Robert Agoglia is among the writers of the open letter, calling themselves the Quabbin Reservoir Stewards.

He said residents in towns around the Quabbin have to abide by strict environmental rules to keep the water fresh, and have lost out on development opportunities.

"What we're talking about here potentially

with a trust fund [through proposed state legislation]," Agoglia said, "would amount to pennies a month for water users in eastern Massachusetts and would make a huge difference to the towns in western Massachusetts, to help us both offset the development that we are foregoing and some of the costs associated with, making sure that we keep, the waters as pristine as possible."

In a statement, the MWRA said it values the towns' partnership and appreciates residents' advocacy.

Currently, the MWRA gives PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes ) funding to towns surrounding the state's three watersheds.

In FY25, MWRA paid $2,947,682.42 to communities in the Quabbin watershed.

The total amount of money made to watershed communities, including Ware, and Wachusett was $8,508,792.53

Additional funds through legislation

A bill moving through the state legislature could bring additional funds.

"An Act relative to the Quabbin watershed and regional equity" would establish the Quabbin Host Community Trust Fund.

The MWRA would deposit $35 million annually, indexed to inflation.

The legislation states the funds "will be provided to Quabbin watershed communities for municipal needs and to non-profit and cultural organizations that serve the health, welfare, safety, and transportation needs of Quabbin watershed communities."

The bill also provides PILOT money, for the land under the Quabbin reservoir and adds representatives from Quabbin watershed communities to the MWRA board.

"Lastly, the bill prohibits the MWRA from approving any new transfer of water from the Quabbin Reservoir until they have completed a study and evaluation on providing Quabbin water to surrounding communities in western and north central Massachusetts," the bill says.

The legislation's narrative explains the complicated and amazing creation of the Quabbin, nearly 87 years ago. It was a significant feat of engineering and for many loss of homes, family burial grounds and their history.

Massachusetts "disincorporated" and flooded four towns so that eastern Massachusetts could have reliable access to pristine drinking water.

The communities that surround what became the Quabbin steward an invaluable resource, many agree, but even through current drought conditions or in some cases the detection of dangerous PFAs in well water, they are unable to access water from the Quabbin.

A beautiful wilderness and economic challenges

Sue Cloutier lives in New Salem, Massachusetts, "on the ridge just by Gate 25," she said referring to one of several entrances around the vast reservoir.

Looking back to the 1930s, Cloutier explained, "because these were all farming communities really, and small industrial centers, it was easy for Boston to take the water," Cloutier said.

But back then "we weren't having droughts the way we are now," Cloutier said.

She and others acknowledge the natural beauty of the Quabbin, and the benefits of a the wilderness.

It's a recreational area that many people enjoy.

"We welcome the visitors," Cloutier said, "but we suffer with economic problems."

When the reservoir was built, it impeded access to eastern Mass., Cloutier said. Towns now are small. Taxes can only be raised so much.

When it was built, "having the reservoir there cut off our straighter routes into Worcester," Cloutier said, "so we really feel left behind in a lot of ways and in some ways that's helped [protect] the Quabbin, because not as many people came to live here. They chose to live where it was easy communication and transport in and out of the cities."

