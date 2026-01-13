Maritime Aquarium's winter wildlife tours get cruisegoers' 'seal' of approval

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has begun its season of winter wildlife cruises, with seals and migratory birds the primary viewing targets.

On a recent Saturday morning, Connecticut Public joined about a dozen ticketed passengers and the crew of the R/V Sound Explorer for a trip around the Norwalk Islands.

“I think it’s really special,” said Nicki Rosenfeld, director of vessel operations at the Maritime Aquarium. “At the aquarium, of course, part of our exhibits is the Long Island Sound. But being very fortunate to be located right on the water and have a boat, we can actually take people into that body of water. That, I think, is very powerful.”

As the boat rounded Copps Island, Rosenfeld, binoculars to her eyes, pointed out the first seal of the day. On a small rock in the distance off the boat’s starboard side lay a gray seal, a less common sight than a harbor seal, the other primary species that winter on the sound from points north.

There was excitement in Rosenfeld’s voice.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public A gray seal lounges on a rock during a seal spotting and bird watching cruise of Long Island Sound, hosted by The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk on January 10, 2026.

“That’s cool,” she said. “I haven’t seen a gray seal here in a couple of years.”

Douglas Hausladen, a passenger, said he could see the seal through his binoculars.

“I’ve seen seals in New Haven now, too,” Hausladen said. “I’ve seen a harbor seal pop its head up and investigate our boat when we’re out there.”

Hausladen said the boat tour is part of his commitment to appreciating the sound.

"A friend of mine, you know, he convinced me that every New Havener needs to see New Haven from the water, so that we can empathize and appreciate and sort of grasp the reality of what we have,” he said.

The Sound Explorer’s captain, Tanner Georgelos, said the tours are a great way to spend the day.

“It’s awesome to get out here and just check out what Long Island Sound has,” Georgelos said. “A lot of people don’t even know that we have seals this far in, so it’s really great to get out here and just see what the wildlife is up to. I think a lot of people don’t know just how cool some of the animals are out here. They don’t think about it much. They don’t think of the sound as being a huge spot for wildlife, but we really do have a lot of different cool birds, seals and fish. There’s just a ton to see.”

In addition to the gray seal, Rosenfeld pointed out migratory birds: loons, mergansers, and long-tailed ducks, which come from as far away as the Arctic.

As the boat returned to Norwalk, Virginia Dimilia of Flemington, New Jersey, said the cruise was a great way to spend her 79th birthday.

“I love this,” Dimilia says. “This is a lot more than we bargained for. We thought we were going to just get lucky enough to see a seal or two, but to see all the rest of the wildlife, I think it’s amazing.”

Captain Georgelos says the more the merrier.

“Come out with us,” he says. “It’s a great time. We’d love to have everybody we can come out.”

