How does NPR report on Venezuela?
Eyder Peralta, NPR international correspondent, on racing to the Venezuela border after the U.S. captured Nicolás Maduro, and the obstacles keeping journalists from getting into the country.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Eyder Peralta, NPR international correspondent, on racing to the Venezuela border after the U.S. captured Nicolás Maduro, and the obstacles keeping journalists from getting into the country.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.