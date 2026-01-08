© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump's actions in Venezuela and Greenland may also be a mining play

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 8, 2026 at 11:50 AM EST

Venezuela and Greenland are both sitting on vast reserves of minerals for the future of high-tech industries like artificial intelligence.

Director of the critical minerals security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Gracelin Baskaran joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the role these minerals play in current geopolitics in the western hemisphere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
