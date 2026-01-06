From the border with Colombia: The view of the uncertainty in Venezuela
Venezuela's interim president sounded compliant after President Trump threatened her with a fate worse than that of overthrown and arrested Nicolás Maduro.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Venezuela's interim president sounded compliant after President Trump threatened her with a fate worse than that of overthrown and arrested Nicolás Maduro.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.