A year after the LA fires, finding the sounds that make a home
A personal essay about the silence after the Los Angeles fires and what it means to hear music again, by 18 year old Zacharie Sergenian for NPR member station KCRW.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A personal essay about the silence after the Los Angeles fires and what it means to hear music again, by 18 year old Zacharie Sergenian for NPR member station KCRW.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.