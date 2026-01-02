© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Because of you, local journalism remains strong. Thank you for standing with NHPR!

What 'Stranger Things' gets right about wormholes

By Katia Riddle
Published January 2, 2026 at 4:37 PM EST

The much anticipated series finale of Netflix's Stranger Things is predicated on wormholes — a concept in physics that often appears in science fiction. So what are wormholes?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.