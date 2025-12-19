Where ISIS is still active today
The Islamic State lost its territorial stronghold in the Middle East years ago, but its influence didn't disappear. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Aaron Zelin about how ISIS looks now.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Islamic State lost its territorial stronghold in the Middle East years ago, but its influence didn't disappear. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Aaron Zelin about how ISIS looks now.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.