Tiny Desk Radio: Chlöe, Brandee Younger, Waxahatchee

Published December 19, 2025 at 10:05 AM EST

Tiny Desk Radio host Anamaria Sayre presents concerts from R&B singer Chlöe, jazz harpist and composer Brandee Younger and Americana singer-songwriter Waxahatchee. NPR Music pop critic Ann Powers joins the show.

Chlöe: Tiny Desk Concert

Brandee Younger: Tiny Desk Concert

Waxahatchee: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Cher Vincent and Schuyler Swenson. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

