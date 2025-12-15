© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!

Waterbury continues with boil advisory as thousands remain without water

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez,
Michayla Savitt
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:05 PM EST
Updated December 15, 2025 at 5:09 PM EST
A line of cars stretches back around Crosby High School in Waterbury as American Red Cross worker Jean Hartnett delivers water with members of the Connecticut National Guard and volunteers pass out water to those left without by the weekend’s water main break on Thomaston Ave that has left thousands still without water December 15, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
A line of cars stretches back around Crosby High School in Waterbury as American Red Cross worker Jean Hartnett delivers water with members of the Connecticut National Guard and volunteers pass out water to those left without by the weekend’s water main break on Thomaston Ave that has left thousands still without water December 15, 2025.

About 60% of Waterbury residents remained without water for a third day in a row Monday afternoon as crews were working to restore service.

Those who do have water were under a boil water advisory.

That follows a massive water main break on Thomaston Avenue Friday night.

Most of the water service disruption was affecting people on the eastern side of the city. Mayor Paul Pernerewski said he expects water service to be restored quickly but advised residents who have water to continue boiling it before it's used.

“We fully expect by tomorrow [Tuesday] that the water will be flowing through those pipes, once all of that is taken care of,” Pernerewski said.

Residents were picking up water at two locations, the Municipal Stadium and Crosby High School.

Gov. Ned Lamont deployed the Connecticut National Guard to assist with water distribution.

Demand for bottled water remained steady, said Major Mike Wilcoxson, director of public affairs for the Connecticut National Guard.

“To date, as of last night, we were able to help distribute 96 pallets of water totaling over 30,000 gallons of drinkable water for the residents,” Wilcoxson said.

Residents on social media complained about the lack of water access.

Work continues on Thomaston Ave in Waterbury on December 15, 2025 to repair a water main that burst over the weekend leaving thousands without water.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Work continues on Thomaston Ave in Waterbury on December 15, 2025 to repair a water main that burst over the weekend leaving thousands without water.

“It's a frustrating situation,” Pernerewski said. “I understand fully the frustrations, and I share those, and I would just ask them to be patient. We've been working to find a solution to this as quickly as we could, and we have one at this point that I fully believe is going to work.”

The city replaced a valve on a nearby water main located at Huntingdon Avenue to route water flow away from the damaged water main, according to Waterbury Water Department Superintendent Bradley Malay.

But he said residents shouldn’t expect water to automatically come back once the city restores water.

“We're going to start pumping water, or that water is being restored, you might not see water for hours and hours and hours,” Malay said. “We can't just force water down the line, because air and water in pipelines causes problems.”

Pernerewski asked residents to open their bathtubs to push out the air that accumulated in the city’s water pipes. He said the more residents participate, the faster the water can start running.

He said water would be discolored due to sediment which had built up.

The water main break occurred in a section of water pipe originally installed during the turn of the 20th century.

Since then, the city has worked to repair and upgrade its municipal water pipes including a current $30 million project to replace or upgrade pipes, including the pipes by the water main on Thomason Avenue, Pernerewski said. The city had identified 10 valves which were at risk of failing in September.

Work continues on Thomaston Ave in Waterbury on December 15, 2025 to repair a water main that burst over the weekend leaving thousands without water.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Work continues on Thomaston Ave in Waterbury on December 15, 2025 to repair a water main that burst over the weekend leaving thousands without water.

Then the water main broke, delaying the upgrades, which include relining the pipes to extend its service life.

“The system is old," Pernerewski said. “We know we're going to have these problems. This sort of a catastrophic problem is ... because it was a conjunction of all of these pipes in one spot. It's like one in a million that you could have this sort of an issue happen.”
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez
Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about Connecticut as CT Public’s state government reporter. In her role, Michayla examines how state policy decisions impact people across the Nutmeg State. Since joining the content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as affordability, human services, health, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.

See stories by Michayla Savitt
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.