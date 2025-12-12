© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT! ALL MEALS ARE DOUBLED FOR A LIMITED-TIME.

Following his release, Kilmar Abrego Garcia's lawyer shares what's next for the case

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:50 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with one of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's lawyers about his client's release from ICE custody and what lies ahead.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.