Hamas leader tells NPR group could lay down weapons in Gaza, with conditions

By Aya Batrawy
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:40 PM EST

Hamas is changing its long-held position that its weapons are a red line, now saying it would be willing to lay down arms but with certain conditions.

Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.

