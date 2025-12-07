Can Inter Miami's title win push MLS into the mainstream?
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first MLS Cup, sparking new questions about the league's future. Paul Tenorio of The Athletic was at the final and shared his views.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first MLS Cup, sparking new questions about the league's future. Paul Tenorio of The Athletic was at the final and shared his views.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.