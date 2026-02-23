© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Nor’easter storm brings heavy snow, high winds; blizzard warning for eastern NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:51 AM EST
Blizzard and winter storm warnings for New Hampshire on Feb. 23, 2026. The blizzard warning and storm warning are in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.
National Weather Service
Blizzard and winter storm warnings for New Hampshire on Feb. 23, 2026. The blizzard warning and storm warning are in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

A powerful nor’easter storm is expected to bring storm force winds of 30 to 40 mph inland and up to 50 mph along the New Hampshire coast Monday.

A blizzard warning was issued for Rockingham County, along with eastern Hillsborough County, including the cities of Manchester and Nashua.

Winds up to 50 mph are possible, with 8 to 14 inches of snowfall in southern parts of the state. Lower snow totals are forecast further north.

Whiteout conditions are expected, and there is a chance of power outages due to strong winds and possible falling tree limbs on utility lines.

The blizzard warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

There is also a coastal flood warning. The next high tide is projected at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Expected snowfall for New Hampshire from the winter storm Feb. 23, 2026.
National Weather Service, Gray, Maine.
Expected snowfall for New Hampshire from the winter storm Feb. 23, 2026.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Merrimack and Strafford counties.

Concord and central New Hampshire are expected to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow, and the storm alert warns of wind gusts up to 35 mph.

As of 8:30 a.m., Unitil reported 80 customers without power, all within Hampton. Eversource had about 50 customers impacted and New Hampshire Electric Coop had 22.

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.