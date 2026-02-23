Nor’easter storm brings heavy snow, high winds; blizzard warning for eastern NH

A powerful nor’easter storm is expected to bring storm force winds of 30 to 40 mph inland and up to 50 mph along the New Hampshire coast Monday.

A blizzard warning was issued for Rockingham County, along with eastern Hillsborough County, including the cities of Manchester and Nashua.

Winds up to 50 mph are possible, with 8 to 14 inches of snowfall in southern parts of the state. Lower snow totals are forecast further north.

Whiteout conditions are expected, and there is a chance of power outages due to strong winds and possible falling tree limbs on utility lines.

The blizzard warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

There is also a coastal flood warning. The next high tide is projected at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

National Weather Service, Gray, Maine. Expected snowfall for New Hampshire from the winter storm Feb. 23, 2026.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Merrimack and Strafford counties.

Concord and central New Hampshire are expected to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow, and the storm alert warns of wind gusts up to 35 mph.