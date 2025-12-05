'It was a miracle': Mom who had a stroke while pregnant reflects with her son
Marla Wendel was three months pregnant when she had a stroke. Over 30 years later, she talks with her now-adult son, Daniel, about the experience.
Copyright 2025 NPR
