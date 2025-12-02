A look at the White House's actual drug enforcement strategy
President Trump has been bullish on stopping the flow of drugs from Latin America. What exactly is this administration's strategy for stopping drug trafficking?
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump has been bullish on stopping the flow of drugs from Latin America. What exactly is this administration's strategy for stopping drug trafficking?
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.