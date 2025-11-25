What could happen next in the cases of James Comey and Letitia James
NPR's Michel Martin asks Kim Wehle, a law professor and constitutional scholar, what might happen next in the cases of James Comey and Letitia James.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin asks Kim Wehle, a law professor and constitutional scholar, what might happen next in the cases of James Comey and Letitia James.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.