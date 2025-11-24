Pakistanis are protesting a constitutional amendment affecting separation of powers
Pakistanis are protesting a recent constitutional amendment that gives the country's army chief new powers and legal immunity for life.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Pakistanis are protesting a recent constitutional amendment that gives the country's army chief new powers and legal immunity for life.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.