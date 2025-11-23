© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

Homeless shelters are adapting to meet the growing number of seniors among them

By Aaron Bolton
Published November 23, 2025 at 8:08 AM EST

Seniors are the fastest-growing homeless population across the nation. Now, some shelters are trying to make it easier to accommodate the elderly.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Aaron Bolton
Aaron is Montana Public Radio's Flathead reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.