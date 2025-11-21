Zelenskyy suggests that Ukraine's relationship with U.S. is at risk over peace deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country must choose between "dignity" and U.S. support as peace deal deadline looms.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country must choose between "dignity" and U.S. support as peace deal deadline looms.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.