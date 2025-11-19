© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Feds postpone remarks on decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:30 PM EST
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is pictured on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is pictured on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)

Federal nuclear officials have postponed plans to visit Plymouth to address the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

Officials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission were slated to speak Monday at a meeting of the state advisory panel on Pilgrim.

But panel chair Kevin Canty told members in an email that the commission’s appearance has been rescheduled for January.

He says because of the recent government shutdown, the federal regulators do not have time to prepare for Monday’s meeting.

One likely topic for the meeting is the recent appeal decision against Pilgrim owner Holtec.

A state appeals officer ruled that Holtec cannot release radioactive water from the nuclear plant into Cape Cod Bay.

But the ruling isn’t official until it’s finalized by the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
