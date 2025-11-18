© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

A bee named Lucifer

By Katia Riddle
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST

A scientist in Australia discovered a new species of native bee, which she named Lucifer because it has horns. Many things are unknown about native bees, and it's unclear what purpose the horns serve.

