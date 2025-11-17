North Carolina official talks about federal immigration crackdown in Charlotte
NPR's A Martinez speaks to Mecklenburg County Commission Chair Mark Jerrell about the federal immigration crackdown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks to Mecklenburg County Commission Chair Mark Jerrell about the federal immigration crackdown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.