Are college students getting too many A's?

By Kai McNamee,
John Ketchum
Published November 13, 2025 at 5:23 PM EST

Harvard University officials have recently raised the alarm on grade inflation. More than 60% of grades awarded to students have been A's. That's up 25% from two decades ago.

