This oil-producing country is moving away from oil. Here's how it's going

By Julia Simon
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:26 PM EST

Two years ago, Colombia's president announced the country would stop exploring for fossil fuels. So how is the energy transition going for Colombia?

Julia Simon
