Tourism from Mexico increases, despite new visa requirements

WBUR
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST

Visas cost more, and there are new requirements for visitors, including checking their social media for comments critical of the U.S. or the Trump administration.

Neighboring Canada and Mexico are usually the top countries for international visitors. But tariffs and President Trump’s disputes with Canada have many Canadians cancelling trips.

There was a dip in visitors from Mexico earlier this year. But they’re back and a bright spot for the U.S. tourism industry

KTEP’s Angela Kocherga reports.

