Subway sandwich thrower found not guilty in D.C. jury rebuke

By Carrie Johnson
Published November 6, 2025 at 3:01 PM EST
FBI and Border Patrol officers speak with Sean Charles Dunn, after he threw his sandwich at an officer, along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation's capital on August 10, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Leyden
/
Getty Images
FBI and Border Patrol officers speak with Sean Charles Dunn, after he threw his sandwich at an officer, along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation's capital on August 10, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

A D.C. jury on Thursday found not guilty a man charged with assault for throwing his hoagie at a federal officer in Washington, D.C.

The jury's conclusion came after about seven hours of deliberations. The case of the subway sandwich has come to symbolize how many in the nation's capital feel about the Trump administration's surge of federal law enforcement to the city.

Sean Charles Dunn in August called federal officers racists and fascists and threw his subway sandwich at one federal agent. He was caught by police and fired from his job at the Justice Department.

The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. initially tried to charge him with felony assault. When a grand jury failed to indict him on that charge, the case was downgraded to a misdemeanor charge for assaulting a federal officer.

Dunn argued that he was being singled out because of his criticism of the Trump administration.

"I'm relieved and I'm looking forward to moving on with my life," Sean Charles Dunn said outside the courthouse after the jury's verdict.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
