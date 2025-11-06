© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Supreme Court rules passports to list sex at birth

By Nina Totenberg
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:59 PM EST

The Supreme Court allowed President Trump to proceed with his plan to require that passport applicants list their sex as what is designated on their birth certificate.

