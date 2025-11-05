© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Chef Tom Colicchio teaches how to 'Think Like a Chef' in 25th anniversary edition

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 5, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
Tom Colicchio arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Tom Colicchio arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

In his book “Think Like a Chef,” Tom Colicchio explains how to think about techniques and ingredients the way professionals do, to understand food and cooking better.

Colicchio, award-winning chef, restaurateur, and head judge and executive producer of the Bravo show “Top Chef,” talks about the 25th anniversary edition of “Think Like a Chef,” his philosophy toward food, how food TV has gotten more people interested in cooking, and why the current economic factors are making it challenging to own a restaurant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
