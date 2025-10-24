U.S. cattle farmers have beef with Trump over Argentina import plans
Cattle ranchers are upset at President Trump over his comments that he plans to buy beef from Argentina. Ranchers say it will hurt struggling farmers.
Copyright 2025 NPR
