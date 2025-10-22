© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Jared Kushner says business ties help him broker peace

By Franco Ordoñez
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT

Jared Kushner played a decisive role in securing the ceasefire, but it comes with questions about the appropriateness of him working with countries giving him billions.

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
