Intense mental exercise may be able to offset the effects of aging, research finds

By Jon Hamilton
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:03 PM EDT

A new study shows that cognitive training can increase the levels of a key chemical messenger in the brain responsible for decision-making.

Copyright 2025 NPR
