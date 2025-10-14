Locals step up to serve visitors to Acadia National Park during government shutdown
Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor fared through a peak weekend for tourism with the park open, but many facilities inside it unstaffed.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor fared through a peak weekend for tourism with the park open, but many facilities inside it unstaffed.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.