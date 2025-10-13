© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Right-wing influencers promote National Guard troop deployment to Portland

WBUR
Published October 13, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

National Guard troops are patrolling streets in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, while judges have stalled the Trump administration’s plan to deploy the Guard to Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

In Portland, social media personalities are shaping what the public understands about a possible troop deployment. Right-wing influencers are now working with the federal government to promote its message.

Erik Neumann of Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
