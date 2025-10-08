NPR visits the Lebanon border, where Israel has continued attacks despite ceasefire
NPR visits villages along the Lebanese-Syrian border where Israel has continued demolitions and attacks despite a ceasefire last year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR visits villages along the Lebanese-Syrian border where Israel has continued demolitions and attacks despite a ceasefire last year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.