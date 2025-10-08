© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Don’t let that unwanted car haunt your driveway this Halloween, donate it to NHPR!

NPR visits the Lebanon border, where Israel has continued attacks despite ceasefire

By Jane Arraf
Published October 8, 2025 at 5:42 PM EDT

NPR visits villages along the Lebanese-Syrian border where Israel has continued demolitions and attacks despite a ceasefire last year.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.