Hamas agrees to release Israeli hostages, Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza
The Palestinian militant group said it would release all the hostages after President Trump set a deadline of Sunday evening to sign up to his plan
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Palestinian militant group said it would release all the hostages after President Trump set a deadline of Sunday evening to sign up to his plan
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.