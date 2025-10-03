© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Hamas agrees to release Israeli hostages, Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza

By Aya Batrawy
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT

The Palestinian militant group said it would release all the hostages after President Trump set a deadline of Sunday evening to sign up to his plan

Copyright 2025 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.