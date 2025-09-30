Morning news brief
The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday if Congress can't reach a deal, reactions to President Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, Trump and Hegseth to meet with top military officials.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday if Congress can't reach a deal, reactions to President Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, Trump and Hegseth to meet with top military officials.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.