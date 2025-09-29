The FAFSA form is here for NH students and easier to complete — for real this time

The federal application to obtain college financial aid next year is out early and it’s easier to complete. That’s big news after two years of chaotic and lengthy delays that left students little time to compare competing financial aid offers before deciding where to enroll.

That delay led to fewer students obtaining critical financial aid, especially among low-income students, and significant stress for families and college financial aid offices.

“So [the early rollout] has been really a breath of fresh air for a lot of parents to be able to start that process sooner,” said Christiana Thornton, president and CEO of Granite Edvance, which helps New Hampshire students and their families plan and pay for higher education at no charge. “And I think even for the schools, to be able to take the time to put together those packages in a way that's meaningful for students.”

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a required first step for students interested in federal loans and grants and often required to obtain financial aid from colleges and nonprofits. It went live last week, ahead of Wednesday’s deadline set by Congress.

We asked college financial aid experts what advice they’d give students and their families who are filling it out for the first time or dreading a repeat of glitches they encountered the last two years.

Complete the FAFSA even if you don’t expect to use federal assistance.

Every student who completes the application is eligible for federal loans, said Megan Hanson, president of the New Hampshire Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. Some may also qualify for Pell Grants, which do not have to be repaid.

Some universities and colleges require a FAFSA for their own financial aid offers. Organizations and nonprofits may also need it to award scholarships and other aid.

“I say to families it's always good to do the FAFSA at least for the first year (of college) just to see what is out there and what is available to them as a family,” Hanson said.

Don’t wait.

Schools typically extend financial aid offers between February and March and expect students to decide whether to enroll by May 1. The earlier you submit the application, the sooner you’ll know what a college is offering for financial aid - and the more time you’ll have to compare offers.

“In terms of understanding what your financial package will look like and what the cost of attendance will be, you really need to ensure that that process of completing the FAFSA has been done,” said Thornton. “Then you'll have all of the information available to you to help to make informed decisions about your pursuit of higher education,” said Thornton.”

The new application is easier and faster to complete.

Last year, the federal government estimated it would take 15 to 20 minutes to complete the FAFSA. That was true only for independent students who did not need information from a parent or spouse. It was significantly longer for most students.

Hanson and Thonrton said this form is much easier to complete.

There is no longer a three-day delay between requesting a FAFSA student ID and starting the application. It now takes about five minutes to set up an account and begin the application.

Students who need their parents to add their information don’t have to send them an invitation link. They can now send the link from the application.

And the new maybe best of all, the FAFSA application pulls in the tax information without having to enter it manually. During our test, we created an account and had our tax information confirmed in less than 15 minutes without entering any financial data.

“Really, the old days of sitting down, poring through all kinds of documentation, and it taking a tremendous amount of time and frustration, I think has actually gotten a lot better,” Thornton said.

There’s free help available.

The federal Office of Federal Student Aid is one place to go for help, but maybe not the best. The federal Government Accountability Office found that during the 2024 application period, 74% - or four million calls - went unanswered.

Hanson, a financial aid counselor at Southern New Hampshire University, suggests students and parents call the financial aid offices of the schools they are applying to.

“I personally do FAFSA a lot every year, and I'll sit with families and help guide them through it,” she said. “It definitely can be overwhelming, so we as professionals are always there to help families through that as best we can.”

Granite Edvance is another free resource. That’s especially helpful now that the U.S. Department of Education has eliminated funding for two federal programs that were providing college planning counseling to nearly 5,200 New Hampshire students.

The nonprofit hosts online webinars on all aspects of navigating higher education, from writing college essays and exploring college options to complete financial aid forms. There are several related to financial aid scheduled throughout the next few months.

Thornton said students and families can talk with their counselors in person, over the phone, or via video if they have questions or need help completing the application. Counselors are also available if students and families have questions about their financial aid offers.

“We're actually able to also sit down with you…and sort of compare apples to apples and talk and help you to understand what is a scholarship versus what is a loan,” Thornton said. “And really have an opportunity to just understand what different options you have to be able to make really educated decisions about what future pathway you might want to explore.”

