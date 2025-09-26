© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting trustworthy journalism!

Former FBI director James Comey indicted 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT

A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI director James Comey on one count of making a false statement and one count of obstruction of a congressional hearing.

President Trump has targeted Comey after the FBI under Comey investigated Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign for possible ties to Russia.

Career prosecutors had not found sufficient evidence for charges, but Trump’s handpicked prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, went against their advice. She took over as U.S. attorney for the influential Eastern District of Virginia just days ago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ryan Lucas, who covers the Justice Department for NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.