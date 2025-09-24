© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting trustworthy journalism!

Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE detention facility may have been politically motivated

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published September 24, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT

NPR's Sergio Martinez-Beltran has the latest update from Dallas, where four people were shot at an ICE detention facility Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (SARE-he-oh mar-TEE-nez bel-TRAHN) is an immigration correspondent based in Texas.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.