© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 Support NHPR and you could win a trip to Mykonos, Greece! 🚨

What Trump designating antifa as a terrorist organization would mean

By Leila Fadel
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:50 AM EDT

President Trump says he wants to designate antifa as a terrorist organization. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Hina Shamsi of the ACLU about the implications.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.