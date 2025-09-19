Corporate America's week of political retreats
Companies have been firing employees and cracking down on reactions to Charlie Kirk's assassination, in what business and legal experts call a "pretty bad" time for free speech.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Companies have been firing employees and cracking down on reactions to Charlie Kirk's assassination, in what business and legal experts call a "pretty bad" time for free speech.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.