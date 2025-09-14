Amanda Pascali discusses her new album 'Roses and Basil'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Amanda Pascali about her new album, full of her interpretations of traditional Balkan and Mediterranean tunes. It's called "Roses and Basil."
Copyright 2025 NPR
